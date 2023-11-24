Open Menu

Improved Sanitation Stressed For Healthy Environment At Schools

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2023 | 03:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Red Crescent Dera Ismail Khan held a function in connection with World Toilet Day to raise awareness among people about cleanliness and sanitation.

The event was held at Government High school, Mahrrah where the staff, students, and volunteers participated in the awareness activities with regard to the day.

The participants underlined the need for the government to ensure the availability of toilets at schools as well as public places to ensure cleanliness.

In this regard, they said most public schools lacked functional toilets, leading to the spread of diseases among students.

Emphasizing the use of latrines, health and hygiene promotion, and the importance of cleanliness, the participants said concrete measures should be taken to ensure the availability of a decent toilet infrastructures at schools to provide a healthy environment for children.

