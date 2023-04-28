Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman has said that the hospitals of KMC are established to provide medical facilities to the citizens and the security and monitoring system has been improved in all hospitals managed by KMC including Abbasi Shaheed Hospital

He said this while reviewing the incident in which a person was caught red-handed in the urology department of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital who stole the drugs used for the dialysis of patients and sold them to the medical store.

He said that the persons involved in the theft of medicines from various departments of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital were caught red-handed and handed over to the police due to the monitoring system. An FIR has been registered against them to prevent such incidents in the future, he said.

The Administrator Karachi said that the man named Adnan involved in the theft of medicines, was not an employee of KMC, nor did he work at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, however, the administrative staff was alerted in view of similar incidents of theft in the hospital. Accused Adnan was caught while carrying the medicines from the hospital and the medical store where these medicines were sold was immediately raided and the medicines were recovered.

He said that efforts are being made to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future and to secure the availability of medicines for the patients under treatment in the hospital, for which the number of security cameras will be increased further and the monitoring system is being improved.

All the staff will be monitored in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and especially in the trauma centre where the development work is going on. Arrangements are being made so that no unauthorized person from outside can gain access to the store of medicines and machinery and equipment, he said.

Along with this, it is also being ensured that if any person is caught stealing medicines or machinery, an immediate FIR is registered against him by the hospital administration so that full legal action can be taken against him, he said.

The Administrator Karachi said that the KMC spends a fair share of its budget on providing medical facilities to the citizens and steps are being taken to improve these institutions, so it is important that all KMC hospitals have a security and surveillance system should also be made as per the modern requirements for which all possible measures will be implemented.