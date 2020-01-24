UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Improved Security Situation: UK Changes Travel Advice For Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:41 PM

Improved security situation: UK changes travel advice for Pakistan

The United Kingdom on Friday changed its travel advice to reflect the improved security situation in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The United Kingdom on Friday changed its travel advice to reflect the improved security situation in Pakistan.

The announcement to this effect came from British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner in a video message posted on his Twitter handle in urdu and English.

"Pakistan is very beautiful and I am very delighted that in my first video message I am giving you good news," he said in the video message.

The British High Commissioner further said, "Thanks to the improving security situation that UK has changed its travel advice for Pakistan. Among other changes, the advice now allows for the travel by road to the north of country.

" "This builds on the successful visit of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the return of British Airways. It is great credit to the hard work of the Government of Pakistan to improve security," he added.

"I myself am excited to visit more of Pakistan and delighted that the British nationals will be able to see more of what Pakistan has to offer," Dr Christian Turner remarked.

Today's announcement was the result of a comprehensive review of UK travel advice for Pakistan, based on a wide-ranging assessment of the country's security situation. This was the first major update in the travel advice since 2015.

Related Topics

Pakistan UK Twitter Visit Road Cambridge United Kingdom 2015 Christian From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.