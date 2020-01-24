Improved security situation: UK changes travel advice for Pakistan

The United Kingdom on Friday changed its travel advice to reflect the improved security situation in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The United Kingdom on Friday changed its travel advice to reflect the improved security situation in Pakistan.

The announcement to this effect came from British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner in a video message posted on his Twitter handle in urdu and English.

"Pakistan is very beautiful and I am very delighted that in my first video message I am giving you good news," he said in the video message.

The British High Commissioner further said, "Thanks to the improving security situation that UK has changed its travel advice for Pakistan. Among other changes, the advice now allows for the travel by road to the north of country.

" "This builds on the successful visit of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the return of British Airways. It is great credit to the hard work of the Government of Pakistan to improve security," he added.

"I myself am excited to visit more of Pakistan and delighted that the British nationals will be able to see more of what Pakistan has to offer," Dr Christian Turner remarked.

Today's announcement was the result of a comprehensive review of UK travel advice for Pakistan, based on a wide-ranging assessment of the country's security situation. This was the first major update in the travel advice since 2015.