Improved security to ensure bringing more investment: Ijaz Ahmed Shah

Minister for Interior, Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah said on Thursday that improved security situation would ensure bringing more local and foreign investment in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior, Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah said on Thursday that improved security situation would ensure bringing more local and foreign investment in the country.

Responding to various points rose during cut motions on demands for grants in National Assembly, the minister said that in past, Pakistan's five years plan was being copied by the neighboring countries who were now economically more strong than Pakistan.

He said "We should first determine the threat perception, and then more money should be spent to remove that threat as soon as possible".

He urged the ministry of finance that keeping in mind the internal and security threats to the country, no funds should be cut for the interior ministry.

He said by devolving the law and order to the provinces we have reduced the participation of interior division in controlling the law and order, we can only give recommendation to the provinces.

About Farishta case, he informed that this case had been resolved as the culprits were behind the bars now.