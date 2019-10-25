Improved WB ranking proof of right direction of economy: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the improved World Bank ranking of Pakistan for "Ease of Doing Business" was proof of the fact that the country's economy was moving in the right direction

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said a bright and progressing face of a new Pakistan was emerging before the world.

She said under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan had a historic rise by 28 places in the Ease of Doing Business ranking of the World Bank.

Pakistan had risen from 136 to 108 in the World Bank ranking, she added.

She said the steps for ease of doing business would prove to be a milestone in the promotion of investment and industrial growth in Pakistan.

The Special Assistant said after this report, eyes of those people who were misleading people on the economy would have opened.

For the first time in the history of the country, instead of the personal pockets of the rulers the national exchequer was getting filled, she said.