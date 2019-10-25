UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Improved WB Ranking Proof Of Right Direction Of Economy: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 02:28 PM

Improved WB ranking proof of right direction of economy: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the improved World Bank ranking of Pakistan for "Ease of Doing Business" was proof of the fact that the country's economy was moving in the right direction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the improved World Bank ranking of Pakistan for "Ease of Doing Business" was proof of the fact that the country's economy was moving in the right direction.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said a bright and progressing face of a new Pakistan was emerging before the world.

She said under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan had a historic rise by 28 places in the Ease of Doing Business ranking of the World Bank.

Pakistan had risen from 136 to 108 in the World Bank ranking, she added.

She said the steps for ease of doing business would prove to be a milestone in the promotion of investment and industrial growth in Pakistan.

The Special Assistant said after this report, eyes of those people who were misleading people on the economy would have opened.

For the first time in the history of the country, instead of the personal pockets of the rulers the national exchequer was getting filled, she said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World World Bank Business Social Media Twitter Firdous Ashiq Awan From

Recent Stories

Pakistani singer Faraz sends copyright notice to E ..

2 minutes ago

Gaddafi Stadium ready to make history

12 minutes ago

Awareness about Climate Change: Less than half of ..

17 minutes ago

Naval Chief Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visits PMSA, PNS ..

19 minutes ago

Rs305.76 million welfare projects being executed i ..

21 minutes ago

At Least One Protester Killed in Renewed Rallies i ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.