Improvement In Agri Markets To Be Brought With Consultation Of Stakeholders: Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial

Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:25 PM

Improvement in agri markets to be brought with consultation of stakeholders: Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial said on Friday that steps were being taken to bring improvement in agricultural markets with the consultation of all stakeholders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial said on Friday that steps were being taken to bring improvement in agricultural markets with the consultation of all stakeholders.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review the reforms related to agricultural markets here at agriculture house.

He said that construction work of model market in Lakhu Der was underway with an hefty amount of Rs 5 billion, adding that the market would prove to be the best for farmers. The Minister said that selection process would be made with the help of latest scanners in the market.

Nauman Langrial said that arrangements were being made to ensure proper cleanlinessin all model markets of the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

