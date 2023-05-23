UrduPoint.com

Improvement In Media Freedom Index Result Of Promotion Of Media Freedom: Marriyum

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 23, 2023 | 11:33 AM

Improvement in media freedom index result of promotion of media freedom: Marriyum

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says Pakistan's ranking has improved due to promotion of media freedom during the last one year of PML-N led coalition government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th,2023) ;Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the government believed in freedom of press and improvement of Pakistan's ranking at Media Freedom Index by seven grades testifies this fact.

Talking to British journalist Sikander Kirmani, she said Pakistan's ranking has improved due to promotion of media freedom during the last one year of PML-N led coalition government.

The Minister lamented that Pakistan's ranking was downed during PTI's rule due to media checkreins, injustices done to journalists and ban on tv channels.

She said Imran Khan was named media predator by an international journalist association due to his government's brutal crackdowns on freedom of media.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said there should be a difference between a journalist and a political worker.

She said a person who fans violence and hatred under the garb of journalist cannot be included among those who believe in free journalism.

The Minister said Imran Riaz is not a journalist, but a spokesperson of a political party and there are cases pending against him in courts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb Media TV Government

Recent Stories

FM Bilawal to address protest gathering in Bagh to ..

FM Bilawal to address protest gathering in Bagh today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, ..

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, 790 in 2022: Fujairah Statist ..

12 hours ago
 UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to ..

UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to Malaysia

12 hours ago
 US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New ..

US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New York - State Dept.

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.