Improvement in media freedom index result of promotion of media freedom: Marriyum

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says Pakistan's ranking has improved due to promotion of media freedom during the last one year of PML-N led coalition government.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the government believed in freedom of press and improvement of Pakistan's ranking at Media Freedom Index by seven grades testifies this fact.

Talking to British journalist Sikander Kirmani, she said Pakistan's ranking has improved due to promotion of media freedom during the last one year of PML-N led coalition government.

The Minister lamented that Pakistan's ranking was downed during PTI's rule due to media checkreins, injustices done to journalists and ban on tv channels.

She said Imran Khan was named media predator by an international journalist association due to his government's brutal crackdowns on freedom of media.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said there should be a difference between a journalist and a political worker.

She said a person who fans violence and hatred under the garb of journalist cannot be included among those who believe in free journalism.

The Minister said Imran Riaz is not a journalist, but a spokesperson of a political party and there are cases pending against him in courts.