Improvement In Pakistan’s Ranking Reflects Tourism Sector's Growth: PTDC MD
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 09:06 PM
Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Managing Director Aftab Rana on Wednesday felicitated the nation on significant improvement in Pakistan's ranking in he World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Development Index that reflected growth in its tourism sector
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Managing Director Aftab Rana on Wednesday felicitated the nation on significant improvement in Pakistan's ranking in he World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Development Index that reflected growth in its tourism sector.
"This is the result of collective efforts of public and private sector partnered under the umbrella of PTDC to make Pakistan an outstanding tourist destination," the PTDC managing director said in a news statement.
He said Pakistan had improved its ranking in the WEF's Travel & Tourism Development Index for 2024, moving up to 101st place.
"This is a significant improvement of 20 positions compared to its ranking in 2019," he added.
Aftab said the joint efforts of the PTDC, provincial tourist departments, private sector partners, tourism educational institutions and development partners such as the World Bank had played a pivotal role in the tourism sector's growth.
He further said that recently the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) had also acknowledged Pakistan's outstanding performance in tourism, marking a remarkable 92 percent recovery to the pre-pandemic levels in 2023.
The country experienced a 115 percent surge in foreign tourist arrivals compared to the previous year, signaling a robust comeback in the post-Covid-19 era, he noted.
Aftab Rana said that the PTDC during the last year had actively participated in six major global tourism events such as World Travel Mart London, ITB Berlin, New York Travel and Adventure Show, Arabian Travel Mart Dubai, Seoul Travel Mart Korea, and Travel Mart in Vietnam, fostering essential B2B connections with foreign tour operators.
"A special tourism promotion campaign 'Salam Pakistan' has been launched to project the soft image of the country at global and national levels," he added.
He said the initiatives of PTDC on the National Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index (NTTCI) and development of the National Minimum Standards for Tourism and hospitality sector had also played a key role in building the capacity of industry stakeholders to work for the quality assurance in the tourism industry.
Aftab Rana said that there was a strong need to improve the safety and security of visitors, increase air connectivity of Pakistan with rest of the world, invest on quality tourism infrastructure, adoption of ICT (information communication technology) in tourism, besides ensuring proper utilization skilled human resources to further improve the progress of Pakistan on the global travel and tourism index.
Recent Stories
'Like a bullet-proof vest': drone jammers in the battle over Ukraine's sky
Govt committed to improve treatment facilities in hospitals: Health Minister
Prices of edible items to be monitored: DC
Central, provincial govt taking steps to ensure good governance: Governor
Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker visits site of Arts Council
Big crowds in Iran capital for president's funeral
Green Energy Transition to help Pakistan build sustainable economy: Experts
Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor performance
Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in separate cases
Joint session on heatwave awareness held
Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day event
IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana best commander
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to improve treatment facilities in hospitals: Health Minister48 seconds ago
-
Prices of edible items to be monitored: DC50 seconds ago
-
Central, provincial govt taking steps to ensure good governance: Governor51 seconds ago
-
Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker visits site of Arts Council53 seconds ago
-
Green Energy Transition to help Pakistan build sustainable economy: Experts3 minutes ago
-
Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in separate cases2 hours ago
-
Joint session on heatwave awareness held2 hours ago
-
Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day event2 hours ago
-
IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana best commander2 hours ago
-
Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO2 hours ago
-
Admin, PESCO to launch joint operation against power pilferers, defaulters2 hours ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi writes letter to CM for appointing VCs at 25 KP unive ..2 hours ago