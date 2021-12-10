UrduPoint.com

Improvement In Sanitation System, Pollution Free Environment Top Priorities: Faisal Amin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Faisal Amin Gandapur on Thursday said that improvement in sanitation system and keeping cities clean was his top priority for which more garbage landfill sites would be setup across province including merged districts.

Talking to APP, the minister said that landfill sites for disposal of garbage would be purchased in 50 Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMAs) of 22 districts costing Rs. 900.7 million.

He said that amount of Rs. 630 million allocated for purchase land for landfill sites in 25 TMAs of merged districts. Similarly, latest machinery at a cost of Rs 2500 million for drainage and solid wastes disposal on scientific lines will be purchased.

Giving his priorities, Faisal Amin said that more focus would be given to plantation to increase greenery, controlling pollution to ensue neat and clean environment to citizen.

He said that drains would construct along all major canals to protect irrigation water from pollution costing Rs. 2.5 billion in all urban and rural areas of the province.

He said that he would give equal importance to all areas of the province and would work with dedication and honestly to deliver and serve people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister made it clear that there would be no discrimination in development schemes.

Faisal Amin Gandapur said that under the new development strategy, the Local Government Department would establish two playgrounds in each district of the province including the merged districts at a cost of Rs. 1700 million.

