Improvement in smog density observed in City Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Improvement in the smog density was observed on Saturday in the provincial capital whereas Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded as 168.

In some areas, the smog density level was recorded high like in Sundar Industrial Estate where AQI was 468 and at border area it was 339 AQI.

Due to smog in the city, several health issues were being observed. The citizens were catching flu and eye infection and asthmatic patients are facing problems in breathing.

Doctors have warned citizens against going out unnecessarily and urged them to stay homes.

On the other hand, smog was not only affecting humans but also animals. Lahore Zoo authorities informed the media that special medicines for increasing immunity were being given to animals.