UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Improvement In Smog Density Observed In City Lahore

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 06:49 PM

Improvement in smog density observed in City Lahore

Improvement in the smog density was observed on Saturday in the provincial capital whereas Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded as 168

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Improvement in the smog density was observed on Saturday in the provincial capital whereas Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded as 168.

In some areas, the smog density level was recorded high like in Sundar Industrial Estate where AQI was 468 and at border area it was 339 AQI.

Due to smog in the city, several health issues were being observed. The citizens were catching flu and eye infection and asthmatic patients are facing problems in breathing.

Doctors have warned citizens against going out unnecessarily and urged them to stay homes.

On the other hand, smog was not only affecting humans but also animals. Lahore Zoo authorities informed the media that special medicines for increasing immunity were being given to animals.

Related Topics

Lahore Immunity Border Media

Recent Stories

Anti-polio drive in city Lahore from Nov 4

2 minutes ago

Seven Civilians Killed in Roadside Blast in Afghan ..

2 minutes ago

Glowing tributes paid to literary contribution of ..

2 minutes ago

Inter High Schools Sports Festival begins at Khar

2 minutes ago

Sialkot airport promises facilities for Sikh yatre ..

8 minutes ago

Old rivalry claims life in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.