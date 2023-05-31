UrduPoint.com

Improvement Of Allied Department Is Top Priority: DC Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Improvement of allied department is top priority: DC Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Wednesday said that the first priority of the district administration to improve the performance of all departments and provide facilities to the people

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Wednesday said that the first priority of the district administration to improve the performance of all departments and provide facilities to the people.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Performance Review session in April 2023.

The DC further said that all departments should further enhance their performance to ensure the provision of services to the citizens, complaints received on the Pakistan Citizen Portal should be resolved on a priority basis, addressing people's issues on a permanent basis.

He said that to ensure timely redressal of complaints received from citizens, relief should be provided to the people and measures should be taken to ensure the provision of healthcare facilities to the citizens.

Khalid Iqbal while directing District Food Controller Abbottabad, Price Control Magistrates said that must ensure strict implementation of the rate list in collaboration with the Price Control Magistrates.

He further stated that officers of the district administration, Price Control Magistrates, Food, Agriculture, and TMA Abbottabad should monitor vegetable markets for the prices of vegetables, fruits, and poultry, and all Price Control Magistrates should conduct daily price checking and provide relief to the citizens.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed all TMAs to take action against illegal billboards and speed breakers in their respective areas officers of the district administration, Halal Food Authority and Cantonment board should ensure the testing of food items, adherence to health principles in restaurant kitchens, and take action against violations. In the meeting.

He instructed all departments to expedite the completion of all tasks assigned by PMRU while TMAs Lora, Havelian, and Lower Tanawal, C&W, and TMA Abbottabad were given directions to eliminate illegal billboards and speed breakers in their areas.

They were also directed to take measures regarding the use of polythene bags to prevent environmental pollution. Deputy Commissioner instructed DEOs regarding the cleanliness of schools and the provision of facilities.

Khalid Iqbal emphasized public service delivery and ensuring prompt action on complaints received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal, aiming to establish certainty in addressing people's issues and improving services in government offices.

Related Topics

Pakistan Abbottabad Agriculture Price Havelian April Market All From Government

Recent Stories

US GreenTech delegation briefed on DEWA&#039;s gre ..

US GreenTech delegation briefed on DEWA&#039;s green economy projects

7 minutes ago
 UN Tribunal Raises Prison Terms for 2 Former Serbi ..

UN Tribunal Raises Prison Terms for 2 Former Serbian Intelligence Officers to 15 ..

10 minutes ago
 US, European Allies not Looking for Confrontation ..

US, European Allies not Looking for Confrontation or Cold War with China - Blink ..

6 minutes ago
 Scientists From 9 Countries Shortlisted for 2023 G ..

Scientists From 9 Countries Shortlisted for 2023 Global Energy Prize

6 minutes ago
 Oil Hits 4-Week Lows as Chinese Manufacturing Slid ..

Oil Hits 4-Week Lows as Chinese Manufacturing Slides, Dollar Spikes

6 minutes ago
 HESCO conducts massive crackdown against power the ..

HESCO conducts massive crackdown against power theft, defaulters

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.