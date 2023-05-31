Improvement of allied department is top priority: DC Abbottabad

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Wednesday said that the first priority of the district administration to improve the performance of all departments and provide facilities to the people

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Wednesday said that the first priority of the district administration to improve the performance of all departments and provide facilities to the people.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Performance Review session in April 2023.

The DC further said that all departments should further enhance their performance to ensure the provision of services to the citizens, complaints received on the Pakistan Citizen Portal should be resolved on a priority basis, addressing people's issues on a permanent basis.

He said that to ensure timely redressal of complaints received from citizens, relief should be provided to the people and measures should be taken to ensure the provision of healthcare facilities to the citizens.

Khalid Iqbal while directing District Food Controller Abbottabad, Price Control Magistrates said that must ensure strict implementation of the rate list in collaboration with the Price Control Magistrates.

He further stated that officers of the district administration, Price Control Magistrates, Food, Agriculture, and TMA Abbottabad should monitor vegetable markets for the prices of vegetables, fruits, and poultry, and all Price Control Magistrates should conduct daily price checking and provide relief to the citizens.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed all TMAs to take action against illegal billboards and speed breakers in their respective areas officers of the district administration, Halal Food Authority and Cantonment board should ensure the testing of food items, adherence to health principles in restaurant kitchens, and take action against violations. In the meeting.

He instructed all departments to expedite the completion of all tasks assigned by PMRU while TMAs Lora, Havelian, and Lower Tanawal, C&W, and TMA Abbottabad were given directions to eliminate illegal billboards and speed breakers in their areas.

They were also directed to take measures regarding the use of polythene bags to prevent environmental pollution. Deputy Commissioner instructed DEOs regarding the cleanliness of schools and the provision of facilities.

Khalid Iqbal emphasized public service delivery and ensuring prompt action on complaints received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal, aiming to establish certainty in addressing people's issues and improving services in government offices.