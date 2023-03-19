UrduPoint.com

Improvement Of Primary Health Facilities Top Priority: Dr Jamal Nasir

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2023 | 06:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister of Primary and Secondary Health Punjab, Dr Jamal Nasir, on Sunday said that all resources were being used to improve the basic health facilities of the people.

He expressed these views while addressing the Golden Jubilee ceremony of Rawalpindi Medical University and College.

The minister said transparency and merit were prioritized in basic health units and rural health centres, adding there were plenty of resources.

He said, "if the poor man's son meets the merit, he will be given a chance first." Dr Jamal Nasir said that knowledge is vital in islam, while hard work and research are better than many years of worship.

He said that more than one billion rupees of medical equipment was deteriorating in Kot Lakhpat jail, and the prisoners were dying for medical treatment.

The minister said that 300 ultrasound machines, 200 ambulances and 30 X-ray machines had been provided in hospitals across Punjab, which will further improve treatment.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Dr Hasan Waqar Cheema appreciated the role of Dr Umar in the university's development.

He said modern facilities were unavailable in Rawalpindi Medical College during our student days while all possible support would be given to the Medical University, making a role model.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Umar, while speaking on the occasion, said that leaders make nations, and universities make leaders.

He noted that many doctors were volunteering their services at the university, and they are the university's heritage. He appealed to support the university's endowment funds to improve the research process. Principal Professor Jahangir Sarwar said that all seniors and juniors should work together to help students, doctors and patients.

The Golden Jubilee Cake of Rawalpindi Medical College and University was cut on the occasion.

