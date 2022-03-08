UrduPoint.com

Improvement Of Security In Industrial Estate Hayatabad Assured

March 08, 2022

Improvement of security in Industrial Estate Hayatabad assured

Industrialists have praised assurance of police high-ups for bringing improvement in law and order situations, deployment of additional force and the establishment of a separate police station in Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Industrialists have praised assurance of police high-ups for bringing improvement in law and order situations, deployment of additional force and the establishment of a separate police station in Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar.

The assurance was given during a meeting between Industrialists Association Peshawar (IAP) President Malik Imran Ishaq and newly-appointed Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, Muhammad Ejaz Khan during his visit to the association office here, according to a statement issued here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the association senior member, Malik Niaz Ahmad, SP Cantt Muhammad Asghar and ASP Hayatabad Saleem Abbas Kulachi, others were present.

Malik Imran Ishaq briefed the visiting CCPO Peshawar regarding the objectives of the association and existing industrial units in the Hayatabad Industrial Estate Peshawar.

The meeting reviewed overall security arrangements, law and order situations, and proposals of industrialists of establishment of a separate police station in the industrial estate and deployment of additional force.

The participants said the appointment of new CCPO Peshawar had enhanced encouragement and backing, because Ejaz Khan who posted in different high positions in police departments in the past, his services remained remarkable and visible, which the business community also appreciated.

The industrialists widely eulogized the assurance of CCPO Peshawar for taking further steps for security improvement and fulfillment of other long-standing demands.

Malik Imran Ishaq while speaking on the occasion said that CCPO Peshawar Ejaz Khan is a brave and honest police senior officer, and his services have always eulogized the industrialists and business community.

He said the industrialists have completely reposed trust on CCPO Peshawar and assured him that they will extend all kinds of cooperation and support to the police department.

Earlier, Malik Imran Ishaq, Malik Niaz Ahmad and others felicitated Ejaz Khan for posting as CCPO Peshawar.

