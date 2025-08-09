Improving Access To Quality Healthcare Top Priority: Commissioner
Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan chaired a meeting with heads of all 32 departments of Nishtar Hospital, aimed at improving patient care and addressing key operational challenges at one of South Punjab’s largest healthcare facilities.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Multan Waseem Hamid Sindhu, Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani, Principal Nishtar Medical College Dr. Rao Rashid Qamar, Medical Superintendent Dr. Rao Amjad, and Director Development Mubashar Rehman.
Commissioner emphasized that under the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy regarding inefficiencies in the healthcare sector. “Improving access to quality healthcare was top priority. Nishtar hospital received patients not only from South Punjab but from across the country.
He urged all department heads to take full ownership of their units and took practical steps for the improvement of the hospital. “Doctors are healers — and serving patients with compassion, beyond personal or political divides, is the highest form of public service,” he added.
He directed immediate action and called for root cause analysis to identify and resolve systemic issues.
DC Waseem Hamid Sindhu suggested for eliminating internal politics and conflicts, urging hospital staff to unite for the greater good of patients. He proposed appointing trained, courteous guides in indoor and outdoor departments to assist patients and improve public dealing.
Vice Chancellor Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani announced plans to introduce additional counters and a digital management system in the Outpatient Department (OPD) to handle patient influx more efficiently.
Principal Dr. Rao Rashid Qamar stressed the need to improve the hospital’s public image through a collective mindset and team-based approach.
Medical Superintendent Dr. Rao Amjad reassured the participants that the shortage of medicines was being addressed and that the hospital has already seen significant improvements in medical supply over the past few months.
Heads of departments presented detailed briefings on existing challenges and proposed solutions.
