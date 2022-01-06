UrduPoint.com

Improving Basic Facilities Of Water Supply, Drainage Top Priority, Says MD WASA

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Managing Director WASA, Shahzad Munir, said that improving the basic facilities of water supply and drainage to the citizens and immediate redressal of their grievances was the top priority

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Managing Director WASA, Shahzad Munir, said that improving the basic facilities of water supply and drainage to the citizens and immediate redressal of their grievances was the top priority.

He directed officials to complete all ongoing sewerage projects including TB Hospital Road, Nawabpur Road as soon as possible.

He expressed these views while presiding over meeting and visit to ongoing uplift projects here on Thursday.

He directed deputy directors to expedite the work and complete the projects within the stipulated time and provide basic facilities of water supply and drainage to the citizens.

He also inspected the work at Chah Hafeez Wala drain Dehli Gate area and directed the New Multan Sewerage Sub Division to complete the work of drain cleaning as soon as possible.

During visit to replacement of outdated sewerage line at TB road, officials informed to MD that 650 feet 42 inch size sewerage line has been replaced and this sewerage line replacement project will be completed from Chowki No.14 to Khoni Bridge and then to Delhi Gate Chowk.

He also directed officials to remain alert during the current rainy season.

