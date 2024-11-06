Improving Cleanliness System Of DIKhan Top Priority: Chairman WSSC
Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Chairman board of Directors (BoD) of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DI Khan Naimat Ullah Khan has said that the Company was committed to providing better living conditions to the people of the city, added that improving cleanliness system of the city was the top priority in order to facilitate the citizens.
He expressed these views during a field visit to monitor the cleanliness condition of the city here Wednesday. He visited various areas of the city to review the ongoing cleanliness drive of major drains and issued instructions to Chief Sanitary Inspector WSSC Javed Baloch to further improve the sanitation and drainage situation.
The chairman said that he would spare no effort to serve the people and ensure the cleanliness of the city.
The chairman emphasized the importance of utilizing all the available resources effectively to ensure the timely delivery of quality services to citizens.
The chairman expressed his satisfaction on the performance of the staff and sanitary workers and said that all the available resources will be utilized to provide best sanitation services to the citizens of DIKhan.
He said that WSSC DIKhan had already launched the cleanliness drive under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program. Despite facing resource constraints, WSSC has been working to maintain environmental standards and providing best municipal services, to the people of DI Khan, he added.
