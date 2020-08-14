Improving economic indicators herald good days ahead: Prime Minister

UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that despite COVID-19 pandemic, country's economic indicators were improving to herald a better time ahead and paving way for an industrial Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that despite COVID-19 pandemic, country's economic indicators were improving to herald a better time ahead and paving way for an industrial Pakistan.

In his message to nation on 74th Independence Day, the prime minister shared with the countrymen the glad tidings of improved economic indicators like surged exports, revenue and stock market besides a historic agreement with power producers to bring down the generation cost.

"Thanks God, our revenue starts increasing. Despite coronavirus, our tax collection in July is above the set target. I am looking even better situation ahead," the prime minister said.

He said no country had maintained a balance (between lives and livelihood) as was done by Pakistan.

He said initially, the government feared of deaths due to both the coronavirus and hunger caused by the lockdown.

However, consequent to the government's decision of smart lockdown, the coronavirus cases were on decline and the economy was on revival.

"The war (against coronavirus) is not yet over. The challenges still persists," the prime minister said advising people to keep adhering to precautions of social distancing to avert the resurgence of the virus.

