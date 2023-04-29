Improving education, law & order situation among top priorities: Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Saturday said that improving education, health and law and order situation were among our priorities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Saturday said that improving education, health and law and order situation were among our priorities.

He expressed these views while talking to the National Party delegation led by former Chief Minister and National Party Central President Dr. Abdul Malik at Governor House Quetta.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed, including the overall political situation of the country, economic changes taking place in the country and relief operations in the areas affected by the rains and flood.

On the occasion, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that the lasting solution to all the economic, political challenges of the country and the province linked in mutual consultation and understanding.

He said that political parties have a very important role in promoting democratic attitudes in the society, creating political awareness and awakening the sense of rights and duties in the people.

Governor Balochistan said that the leaders of the National Party have political experience and understand the background and foreground of the province and we valued your cooperation in this regard.

In future too, priority will be given to understanding for the development of the province and public welfare, he noted.