UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Improving Green & Clean Pakistan Drive Stressed

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 06:54 PM

Improving Green & Clean Pakistan drive stressed

Commissioner Shanul Haq directed the environment department to play a role for improving the Green and Clean Pakistan drive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Shanul Haq directed the environment department to play a role for improving the Green and Clean Pakistan drive.

Chairing a meeting of the committee here Wednesday to review anti-dengue drive and environment related progress, he ordered for expanding a circle of pre-cautionary measures and anti-dengue drive to far-flung areas.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner visited Nadrabad Phatak and took briefing about the under construction bridge.

Director Development Waqas Khan Khakwani, Executive Engineer Highways Ghulam Nabi and other officials were also present on the occasion.

msn/asm

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress Circle Waqas Khan

Recent Stories

Why you want to send “Niazi” home when there ..

7 minutes ago

 Sindh CM writes letter to PM for provision of fu ..

29 minutes ago

Russian Nuclear Plants Break 2018 Energy Generatio ..

1 minute ago

Khamenei condemns US, warns Iran will confront thr ..

1 minute ago

HSSC annual exams from April 28

1 minute ago

Maheen Ghani parts ways with Shahbaz Taseer

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.