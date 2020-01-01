Improving Green & Clean Pakistan drive stressed

Commissioner Shanul Haq directed the environment department to play a role for improving the Green and Clean Pakistan drive

Chairing a meeting of the committee here Wednesday to review anti-dengue drive and environment related progress, he ordered for expanding a circle of pre-cautionary measures and anti-dengue drive to far-flung areas.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner visited Nadrabad Phatak and took briefing about the under construction bridge.

Director Development Waqas Khan Khakwani, Executive Engineer Highways Ghulam Nabi and other officials were also present on the occasion.

