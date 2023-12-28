Improving healthcare in Abbottabad a top priority: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Thursday underscored the significance of enhancing the health department and providing improved healthcare facilities to the residents as key priorities for the district administration.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Steering Committee of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) and Health.

Emphasizing the efficient utilization of available resources, he stressed the importance of staff attendance in all Rural Health Centers (RHCs), Basic Health Centers (BHCs), and District Headquarters (DHQs).

During the meeting, District Health Officer (DHO) Syed Sahib Shah provided a comprehensive briefing on the health department's performance, including the implementation of decisions made in the previous session.

The Deputy Commissioner highlighted the necessity of staff appointments in health centers, actions against absent staff, and monitoring of basic health centers.

He also emphasized the importance of timely reporting by non-attending doctors and staff.

He emphasized the need to enhance the performance of Health Centers, Type-D, and RHCs, ensuring continuous staff presence to offer improved facilities to the residents.

Directives were issued to enhance the functionality of these health centers, with an emphasis on cleanliness, attendance, and providing enhanced healthcare services to patients.

The meeting also featured a briefing by the Medical Superintendent of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad issued directives to enhance staff performance, ensure attendance, and improve the provision of facilities for better treatment and healthcare services to patients.