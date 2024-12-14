Improving healthcare top priority: health minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Saturday highlighted the provincial government's commitment to enhancing the health sector, describing it as a top priority for Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He was addressing a conference of Vice Chancellors and Principals held at the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education here.

In his opening remarks, the minister welcomed participants and outlined the conference's agenda, which included a comprehensive review of government teaching hospitals' performance. He highlighted the ongoing success of the Chief Minister's Children's Heart Surgery Program and the Chief Minister's Free Medicine Project, underscoring their importance in providing accessible healthcare.

He announced that all dialysis centers in Punjab are undergoing inspections to ensure quality care. Additionally, major projects, such as the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research in Lahore and the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha, are underway to address the needs of cancer and cardiac patients respectively.

“All teaching hospital heads must exhibit leadership qualities,” the minister stressed, urging them to take ownership of their institutions. He also revealed plans to automate government hospitals, address gaps in the Universal Health Insurance Program, and enforce a zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

The minister called for the publication of a monthly journal documenting the performance of government hospitals and encouraged vice chancellors and principals to actively identify corruption. “Allah Almighty has given us a rare opportunity to serve humanity in government hospitals,” he said.

He also discussed the government's focus on revamping hospital infrastructure, promoting telemedicine in medical institutions, and introducing private practice opportunities in government hospitals. “Providing the best medical facilities to patients is among our top priorities,” he said, promising better healthcare for the people of Punjab.

Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the need to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines in hospitals and urging hospital heads to prioritize patient care. He highlighted efforts to improve nursing colleges and address human resource shortages in government hospitals.

Additionally, CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr. Saqib Aziz presented strategies to enhance health indicators and improve service delivery in government hospitals.

The conference concluded with a shared resolve to transform Punjab's healthcare system, making it more efficient, transparent, and accessible for the province's citizens.

The conference was attended by Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Special Secretary Tariq Mahmood, Additional Secretaries Sajjad Khan, Dr. Muhammad Waseem, Anwar Briar, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Deputy Secretaries and other officials. The conference was attended by Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq and Pro Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof. Nadia Saqib. Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University, Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof. Dr. Zafar Chaudhry, Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr. Muhammad Omar and other principals attended the meeting through video link. The conference was attended by Principal Amir ud din Medical College Professor Dr. Sardar Zafar ul Farid, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Dr. Asghar Naqi, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Dr. Zohra Khanum, Executive Director Punjab Institute of Cardiology Professor Dr. Bilal Mohiud din and other principals. The conference was also attended by CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Dr. Ali Razaq.