Improving hospitals first priority of govt: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has stated that improving the conditions of government hospitals in Punjab is the first priority.

He was discussing issues with people in his office to address public problems on Friday.

The minister mentioned that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had tasked them with ensuring the provision of better health facilities to people. He emphasized that the people has reposed their trust in them, and Insha'Allah, they would never betray them.

He noted that the PML-N government does not believe in empty slogans but in public service.

During this event, the provincial health minister mentioned that many issues in government hospitals need to be rectified, adding that reforms are being introduced to improve the healthcare system. The minister stated that the plan for the next five years to enhance the health system has been presented to the Chief Minister for approval. In a meeting, renowned medical expert Dr. Eis Muhammad congratulated the health minister on assuming the portfolio.