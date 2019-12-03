Improving IA System of Police top priority: IGP

Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir has said that improving the Internal Accountability (IA) System of Police Department is his top priority and the officers/officials not addressing public complaints and trespassing their powers will find no place in his team

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir has said that improving the Internal Accountability (IA) System of Police Department is his top priority and the officers/officials not addressing public complaints and trespassing their powers will find no place in his team.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding the Internal Accountability Bureau at Central Police Office, here on Tuesday.

He directed Addl IG IAB to issue warning letters to those DSPs who are not taking interest in redressal of the public complaints and if they do not improve their performance after warning letters they have no right to remain on the field postings.

He further directed to make every possible effort for redressal of the complaints received at 8787 IGP complaint center dealing the complainants congenially, adopting a zero tolerance policy against the officers and officials found responsible for the delay in FIR registration.

He also directed to ensure a follow up of the complaints received at 8787 through calls, SMSs, Emails and by Posts to resolve the citizen's complaints at earliest.

He further said, "Resolving the public issues should be our first priority because only by best public service delivery trust between public and police can be strengthened." Addl IG Azhar Hameed Khokhar briefed the IG Punjab about the performance. In his briefing he shared that during current year IAB did total 1097 inquiries out of these 855 are complete and 242 are under process and after these inquiries 166 officials and officers were recommended for punishment.

He further shared that teams of IAB inspected 862 Police Offices, Police Stations, Khidmat Markazs, Model Police Stations, and other offices.

Regarding the performance of 8787 IGP Complaint Centre during current year he shared that total 95493 complaints were received through call, SMS, emails and open courts etc out of these 89267 complaints were resolved and on 11529 FIR were also registered, remaining 6226 complaints are also under process, he further added.

IG Punjab directed the officers that reward and punishment system should be ensured at every level.