Improving investigation dept, getting accused convicted by courts is real formula of crime control: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that improving the investigation department through strong challans and getting the accused convicted by the courts is the real formula of crime control

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that improving the investigation department through strong challans and getting the accused convicted by the courts is the real formula of crime control.

He said this while addressing a ceremony at the Central Police Office here on Friday in honor of the best investigative officers of the province. During the ceremony, a total of Rs. 4.1 million in cash and certificates of appreciation were distributed among 55 investigating officers and personnel for the best investigation of 41 serious cases and preparation of standard challans. The award-winning investigative officers include investigative officers from all regions and districts of the province.

IG Punjab said, Punjab Police has been made an investigation-centric force from operations on priority basis. For the first time in the provision of resources, the investigation department is being given special priority instead of operations so that the accused can be chained while improving the workout rate of cases. He said that investigation officers should perform their duties with the help of science so that the process of sentencing criminals can be expedited. He further said, "Investigating officers who executed the accused in the cases of serious crimes and sentenced them to death and life imprisonment are the real heroes of Punjab Police for whose services and capabilities, we have gathered here today in recognition of their services and capabilities and such events will be held every three months.

" He further said that from January 1, 2020 to April this year, a total reward of Rs. 30 million would be given to the competent investigating officers who convicted the convicts by the best investigation. He further said that next year is being celebrated as the year of police stations in Punjab Police and all development funds will be spent on providing modern resources to police stations and improving investigative matters.

AIG Discipline Ismail-ur-Rehman Kharak said that during the ceremony, from January 1, 2020 to April 2021, the best investigators were invited to encourage the investigating officers who were involved in investigation of serious cases and taking the convicted to death sentence.

Talking to the investigating officers, IG Punjab said that the performance of police stations would also be reviewed on the basis of best investigation and district police officers would give prizes to the best performing police stations while the best performing in-charge investigations would be awarded. Furthermore, best incharge investigations in police stations shall be appointed SHOs in police stations. He further said that receiving the departmental award also enhances the responsibilities of the officers and personnel so that all the officers receiving the award should not only continue their excellent performance but also further enhance the prestige of the department.

Additional IGs and other senior officers attended this event.