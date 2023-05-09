Improving law & order situation top priority of administration: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jhal Magsi Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Tuesday said that improving the law and order situation throughout the district was the first priority of the district administration.

He expressed these views while taking charge of his DC office.

As Deputy Commissioner Zhob Mohammad Ramzan Palal was transferred yesterday to Jhal Magsi.

During the important meeting with the district officers, the DC directed all the district officers to perform their duties honestly.

He also stressed that the district officers should work in their office as the district was very large and the people come from remote areas to solve their problems and they should not suffer difficulties during the absence of officers in the offices.

He said that the problems of the people should be solved in time saying that his doors were always open for the people.

He said that all the poor patients in the district hospital should be cared for and given timely medical facilities.

Meanwhile, the people of Jhal Magsi have welcomed the appointment of DC Muhammad Ramzan Palal.

They said that he worked day and night for peace and basic amenities in the area and took steps for the improvement of quality education and health in the entire district.