Improving mechanism of investigation top priority of police: IGP

Wed 21st August 2019 | 12:08 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ):Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan said that timely provision of justice to citizens by improving the mechanism of investigation was the top priority of Punjab Police.

In this regard, courses based upon modern skills were being conducted for enhancing efficiency of investigation officers and an MOU has been signed with Prosecution department to address issues of delay in submission of challans in courts and other objections, he said. With mutual cooperation of investigation officers and prosecutors, the challans of cases should be submitted in courts so that investigation officers and prosecutors would be held responsible for submission of challan within time, he added.

He said that, due to the signing of MOU, the process of submission of challans by investigation officers and prosecutors would be boosted up and also regularized. Resultantly, it would help to end the lacunas and other objections in this regard, he said.

These views were expressed by him during a ceremony of MOU signing between Punjab Police and Prosecution Department.

On this occasion, Addl IG Investigation Abu Bakar Khuda Bukhsh, Prosecutor General Punjab Rana Muhammad Arif Kamal Noon, Secretary Prosecution Nadeem Ahmad Chaudhary, Deputy District Public Prosecutor Farzana Kotana and Director Prosecution Asmat Hinjra with other officers were present.

By this MOU between Punjab Police and Prosecution Department, the challan submitted under section 173 by investigation officer would be sent to prosecutor for identification of defects and objections, whereas the prosecutor would return back the report to the investigation officer within three days and the investigation officer would be duty-bound to resubmit the report after rectifying or removing the objections within three days.

According to the MOU if the investigation officer required time exceeding 3 days for removal of objections he would inform the concerned Prosecutor in writing with reasons but this extra time would not exceed 3 days. If the investigation officer failed to resubmit the report within the extended time of 3 days then the Prosecutor would write a letter to concerned DPO to take action against that investigation officer so that departmental action may be taken.

During the ceremony, Prosecutor General Punjab Rana Muhammad Arif Kamal Noon said that the MOU signed between Punjab Police and Prosecution department would bring about beneficial results and it would also boost up the process of timely investigation of cases and provision of quick relief and justice to the public.

More Stories From Pakistan

