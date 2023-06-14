Improving medical facilities in public hospitals top priority: minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr. Jamal Nasir has said that improving medical facilities in government hospitals was the top priority and the problems of district, tehsil level and primary health centers would be resolved at earliest.

Cases will be reviewed for approval of development projects, posts of doctors and medical staff in government hospitals of district Sialkot.

He expressed these views while talking to media here on Wednesday during his visit to various areas of Sialkot district.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health expressed satisfaction over the performance of the District Health Authority and appreciated the Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan and the District Health Management Team for their effective supervision.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Rehan, Principal Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College Sialkot Dr. Abdul Sattar and MS Dr. Ilyas were also present.

Meanwhile,the Caretaker Provincial Health Minister also visited Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital Sialkot and Civil Hospital Sambrial.

He inspected the emergency ward, surgical ward, lab and issued instructions to improve the facilities.

Dr. Jamal Nasir directed to issue notices to the laboratory supervisors both hospitals for not maintaining quality control standards in the lab.

He directed that the patients should be prescribed the medicines available in the hospital stores, and attention should be paid to improve the quality of the tests.