Improving National Economy Vital For Country’s Stability: Fazl
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 07:13 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday said that strengthening national economy was vital for country’s stability.
He stated this while addressing a ceremony by JUI-F district leadership in his honor.
He underlined the need of forming an effective policy to tackle the menace of terrorism in the country to ensure economic stability.
Fazl said his party would support the government in its all the steps taken for the betterment of the national economy.
He mentioned that the recent Shanghai Cooperation Conference (SCC) meeting held in Pakistan which was a matter of pride for the whole nation.
The JUI-F Chief said that after the passage of 26th constitutional amendment, the Parliament was bound to discuss the recommendations of Islamic Ideology Council (IIC) for making any legislation, which he termed a big achievement.
He said that earlier the agreement of 40 percent legislators was mandatory for sending any matter to the IIC and this ratio was decreased to 25 percent under the 26th constitutional amendment.
Commenting on Palestine issue, he said the Pakistan was standing with Palestinian Muslims where the occupying forces have martyred about 50,000 to 60,000 innocent civilians.
He urged upon the governments of Muslim countries to take practical steps to end ongoing genocide in Palestine.
Earlier, while talking to media, Fazl called for dialogue with trusted leaders who had the confidence of the public, emphasizing that meaningful conversations were crucial for addressing the pressing challenges facing the nation.
He also highlighted the role of his party regarding 26the constitutional amendment, saying it was the JUI-F that prevented the political crisis and strengthened the Parliament.
He elaborated that 22 amendments of the proposed 56 amendments were passed during the legislative session while his party successfully included five other key clauses from its manifesto.
