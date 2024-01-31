Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 07:12 PM

Improving patient safety: Collaboration between health institutions stressed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Institute of Public Health (IPH) head Professor Dr. Zarfashan Tahir Wednesday highlighted the Primary goal of healthcare system: ensuring access to quality treatment, while safeguarding patient rights.

In a two-day training workshop, organised by the IPH, in collaboration with the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) here on Wednesday, health professionals and managers gathered to enhance awareness on "Essentials for Patient Safety."

Dr. Zarfishan commended PHC's efforts in organising training programmes, emphasising their role in enhancing healthcare delivery and administrative efficiency in hospitals.

PHC Director Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Sulehriya, underscored the importance of patient safety fundamentals and the implementation of minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) across public and private healthcare facilities.

He emphasised PHC's integrated monitoring policy and grievance redress system, aimed at improving healthcare quality and addressing patient concerns.

During the workshop, participants were briefed on access to treatment facilities, infection control measures, and regular patient care. Dr. Imtiaz Ali of PHC emphasized the significance of infection prevention and control in hospitals.

The workshop, attended by health professionals and managers from various government and private hospitals, served as a platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing to strengthen the healthcare delivery system and uphold patient rights across the province.

More Stories From Pakistan