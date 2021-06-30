Improving Port Rail connectivity discussed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Karachi Port Trust Nadir Mumtaz and Chairman Pakistan Railways Habibur Rehman Gilani on Wednesday discussed improving Port Rail connectivity and logistics to increase freight efficiency.

Pakistan Railway is giving importance to rail connectivity with ports and working to improve rail connectivity with ports, said a statement.

They also discussed plans include railway track extension up to the pilot gate of Karachi Port Trust (KPT).