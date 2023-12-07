Open Menu

Improving Sanitation System Of City Top Priority; Chairman MWMC

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Chairman Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC), Mian Rashid Iqbal, said on Thursday that improving cleanliness system of the city was top priority in order to facilitate citizens.

He expressed these views during field visit to monitor the cleanliness condition of the city here. He paid visit to the Company's workshop and landfill site and took briefing.

CEO MWMC Shahid Yaqub gave briefing about the Company's performance.

The Chairman assured full cooperation to the Company's administration to address complaints regarding cleanliness and added that the Company was providing best services despite limited resources.

Shahid Yaqub said that monitoring by the board of Directors would help to improve the performance further and hoped that they would serve better after completion of machinery and manpower.

Senior Manager operation, Faheem Lodhi, Manager operation Anwar-ul-Haq and Manager HR Aqeel Ahmad were also present on the occasion.

