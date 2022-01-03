UrduPoint.com

Improving Sports Culture In Province, Govt's Priority: Nadeem Qureshi

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi said on Monday that Rs 80 millions were being spent on construction of sports complex in union council No. 26

Promotion of sports is vital for healthy development of youth, he said during a visit to the under-construction sports complex.

Nadeem said that Punjab government was working on a good number of playgrounds across the province. At the sports complex ground, flood lights would also be installed to provide day and night playing facilities.

The sports complex would nurture the hidden potential of the youth, he said and hoped they would earn fame for the country by participating in different international sports events.

