Improving standard of education top priority of govt: Akbar Ayub

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Improve the standard of education was the top priority of the government which was utilizing all available resources to enroll children to schools.

This was stated by KP Education Minister Akbar Ayub while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Derwesh High School Examination Hall.

He said the development of the district was linked to education and that better education facilities would be provided to the children of far-flung areas.

The minister stated that Rs 9 million were spent on the examination hall of Darwesh high school. He also announced the up-gradation of Darwesh girl's middle school to high school.

Akbar Ayub said many mega projects in district Haripur had been launched after whose completion Haripur would become an example in the country.