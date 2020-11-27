UrduPoint.com
Improving System Of Investigation, Transparent Accountability Of Officials Among Top Priorities Of Dept: IGP

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 09:56 PM

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani on Friday said that improving the system of investigation, transparent accountability of officers and personnel involved in abuse of power and irregularities was among the top priorities of the department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani on Friday said that improving the system of investigation, transparent accountability of officers and personnel involved in abuse of power and irregularities was among the top priorities of the department.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on investigative matters, held at Central Police Office, here.

The IG Punjab said that a detailed report of the number of cases registered against police officers under 155C in the last 10 years should be prepared and sent to the Central Police Office and the statistics should be analyzed to identify the officers who had been nominated several times in cases like torture, death and escape in police custody.

He said that Additional IG Establishment, Investigation and Internal Accountability Branch should jointly prepare a detailed report regarding the cases and challans registered against the police officers and submit it to them. He further said those responsible for violence and deaths in police custody did not deserve any concession and strict departmental and legal action should not be delayed under zero tolerance against those responsible for such incidents.

He further said that the concerned officers should be questioned if the information figures sought from the field commanders were incorrect while the Additional IG should summon the concerned responsible officers and also held them answerable in case of unsatisfactory reply.

He further said that copies of certificates of appreciation, warning letters and show cause notices issued to the officers should also be sent to IG Punjab, DIG Headquarters and AIG Monitoring.

During the meeting, accountability of police officers and personnel, upgrading of investigation software and other issues were discussed.

Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev while briefing the IG Punjab said that special focus was being paid on effective use of modern technology to further improve the quality of investigation and according to smart policing, use and reliance on geo-fencing and forensic science were increasing.

Instructing the officers, the IG Punjab said that the command officers and circle officers should hold weekly meetings to monitor the affairs of police stations especially the performance of the investigating officers and ensure close monitoring of updates in investigation of serious crimes. So that these cases can be brought to a logical conclusion as soon as possible, he added.

The meeting was also attended by Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, Additional IG D&I Ghulam Rasool Zahid, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan and other officers.

