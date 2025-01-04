'Improvisation Through Nature' On Display
Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The Coopera Art Gallery hosted the opening of a solo exhibition titled "Improvisation Through Nature" by Mariyam Idrees Sandhu on Saturday. The gallery showcased over 100 vibrant artworks that reflect the artist's deep connection to and inspiration from nature.
Among the collection, approximately 40 pieces explore the theme of improvisation in nature, while 66 smaller paintings focus on detailed studies of birds. The exhibition's avant-garde approach left a significant impression on visitors, highlighting the artist's creative vision.
Prof. Dr. Rahat Naveed Masud inaugurated the event, commending Mariyam's artistic prowess and the gallery's dedication to promoting young talent. The opening ceremony attracted a diverse audience, including artists, students, and art enthusiasts. The exhibition is open to the public until January 6, from 10:30 AM to 6:00 PM.
Recent Stories
Registration process for PSL edition 10 draft concludes
British Junior Open Squash Tournament: Pakistan's Sohail Adnan reaches quarterfi ..
Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi summoned for indictment in corruption reference
PakVsSA: Saim Ayub ruled out for up to six weeks
Kurram DC Javed Ullah Mehsud injured in firing incident
GCC population reaches 57.6 million in 2023
Gold prices fall in local, international markets
Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government
Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..
Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service
Poland takes over EU presidency
Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Agriculture University will offer holistic scholarships to talented students2 minutes ago
-
Criminal gang busted; valuables recovered2 minutes ago
-
Pir Bachal Shah Jillani presides Board of Governors meeting for Law Colleges2 minutes ago
-
ATH administration refutes social media rumors about MRI machine2 minutes ago
-
UN should come forward to resolve Kashmir issue: Barrister Sultan2 minutes ago
-
'Improvisation Through Nature' on display2 minutes ago
-
PPP gears up for overhaul ahead of Bilawal’s Lahore rally12 minutes ago
-
All set for ZAB anniversary12 minutes ago
-
13 outlaws arrested, drugs, weapons seized by ICT Police12 minutes ago
-
KP Speaker condemns Lower Kurram attack12 minutes ago
-
Five killed, 6 injured over old enmity: SSP12 minutes ago
-
DIG directed for general hold-up to maintain law & order12 minutes ago