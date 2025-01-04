Open Menu

'Improvisation Through Nature' On Display

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The Coopera Art Gallery hosted the opening of a solo exhibition titled "Improvisation Through Nature" by Mariyam Idrees Sandhu on Saturday. The gallery showcased over 100 vibrant artworks that reflect the artist's deep connection to and inspiration from nature.

Among the collection, approximately 40 pieces explore the theme of improvisation in nature, while 66 smaller paintings focus on detailed studies of birds. The exhibition's avant-garde approach left a significant impression on visitors, highlighting the artist's creative vision.

Prof. Dr. Rahat Naveed Masud inaugurated the event, commending Mariyam's artistic prowess and the gallery's dedication to promoting young talent. The opening ceremony attracted a diverse audience, including artists, students, and art enthusiasts. The exhibition is open to the public until January 6, from 10:30 AM to 6:00 PM.

