Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Defused In North Waziristan
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 05:13 PM
The bomb disposal unit (BDU) Saturday defused an improvised explosive device (IED) planted un Spim Wam area
NORTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : The bomb disposal unit (BDU) Saturday defused an improvised explosive device (IED) planted un Spim Wam area.
The BDU squad on a tip-off reached the Spim Wam area and defused the IED planted by some miscreants.
The security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation to trace the miscreants.