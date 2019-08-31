Improvised explosive device (IED) defused in North Waziristan

The bomb disposal unit (BDU) Saturday defused an improvised explosive device (IED) planted un Spim Wam area

NORTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : The bomb disposal unit (BDU) Saturday defused an improvised explosive device (IED) planted un Spim Wam area.

The BDU squad on a tip-off reached the Spim Wam area and defused the IED planted by some miscreants.

The security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation to trace the miscreants.