UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Defused In North Waziristan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 05:13 PM

Improvised explosive device (IED) defused in North Waziristan

The bomb disposal unit (BDU) Saturday defused an improvised explosive device (IED) planted un Spim Wam area

NORTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : The bomb disposal unit (BDU) Saturday defused an improvised explosive device (IED) planted un Spim Wam area.

The BDU squad on a tip-off reached the Spim Wam area and defused the IED planted by some miscreants.

The security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation to trace the miscreants.

Related Topics

United Nations

Recent Stories

Tokyo Lodges Protest With Seoul Over South Korean ..

3 minutes ago

Distt admin takes action over non-provision of med ..

3 minutes ago

Additional Deputy Commissioner General visits Muha ..

8 minutes ago

767 criminals held in August in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issues p ..

8 minutes ago

River Sutlej runs in low flood with rising trend: ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.