Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted at roadside in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :A 10 kilogram heavy Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted at roadside by miscreants was defused in DI Khan, said local police on Saturday.

The IED was planted at road side in the jurisdiction of Gomal University police station.

Inayat of Bomb Disposal Squad defused the IED while putting his life at risk.

Miscreants had planted IED at road side to hit security forces. By detecting and defusing the IED, DI Khan police had foiled big destruction plan of terrorists.