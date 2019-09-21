UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Planted At Roadside In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 05:37 PM

Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted at roadside in Peshawar

A 10 kilogram heavy Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted at roadside by miscreants was defused in DI Khan, said local police on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :A 10 kilogram heavy Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted at roadside by miscreants was defused in DI Khan, said local police on Saturday.

The IED was planted at road side in the jurisdiction of Gomal University police station.

Inayat of Bomb Disposal Squad defused the IED while putting his life at risk.

Miscreants had planted IED at road side to hit security forces. By detecting and defusing the IED, DI Khan police had foiled big destruction plan of terrorists.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Gomal

Recent Stories

Amal Al Qubaisi receives Head of China’s Supreme ..

36 minutes ago

Emirati-Saudi non-oil trade reach AED417.6 billion ..

36 minutes ago

AWST 2020 goes online: 47 clubs from 11 nations re ..

51 minutes ago

ADGM, DPM sign agreement enabling real estate titl ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Zayed, President of Togo review relation ..

1 hour ago

UAE citizens abroad start voting for FNC elections

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.