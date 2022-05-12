Imprudent comments by senior politicians about Corps Commander Peshawar inappropriate: ISPR

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday said imprudent comments made by important senior politicians recently about the Corps Commander Peshawar were very inappropriate.

"Such statements undermine the honour and morale of institution and its leadership," the Pakistan Armed Forces' media wing said in a statement.

The ISPR said the Peshawar Corps was an illustrious formation of the Pakistan Army, spearheading the national war against terrorism for over two decades .

"One of the most competent and professional officers is entrusted with the responsibility to lead this prestigious formation," it said.

The ISPR further stated that it was expected that the senior political leadership of the country would refrain from passing objectionable remarks against the institution whose brave officers and men were constantly putting their lives on the line to guard the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan.