Imran Abbas hits 7 million followers on Instagram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Celebrated Pakistani actor, model and host Imran Abbas has achieved another milestone as he touched the 7 million followers mark on Instagram.

Turning to Instagram, the starlet shared a gripping photo of himself along with a caption "Lots of love to each one of my 7 million followers".

Furthermore, the 'Thora Sa Haq' sensation has extended gratitude for the love and support he received from his fans, "Can't thank my God enough for blessing me with so much of love. This 7 million couldn't be possible without your enormous support and endless love.

Thanks to each one of you," Imran concluded the note with a heart emoticon.

Showbiz big wigs showered Imran with love and blessings. Lollywood diva, Ayeza Khan, who bags the title of most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram, applauded her co-star for hitting 7 million followers. Ayeza also thanked Imran for making her Instagram account and introducing her to social media.

Fans also congratulated the starlet on his great achievement and bombarded the Instagram post with comments showing adoration for their much-loved star.