Imran admits defeat by using foul language against Maryam Nawaz: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday lashed at Imran Khan for uttering foul language against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in a public gathering at Multan.

Imran had in fact admitted his defeat from Maryam Nawaz politically by stooping too low, the minister said in a series of tweets.

Ironically, those who had the character of poking fun at the 'chowks' (crossroads), held constitutional offices, she regretted. "This is the downfall of society." She chided the PTI leaders for calling female journalists "lafafaa".

Referring to Imran, she said the person, who blamed women's clothing for crime against them, now making abortive attempts to intimidate his rival woman politician.