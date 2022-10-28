UrduPoint.com

Imran Admitted Offering Indefinite Extension To Army Chief: Marriyum

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2022 | 12:34 AM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the "foreign funded Fitna, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has admitted offering an indefinite extension to the army chief in his tenure."

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said the "foreign funded Fitna, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has admitted offering an indefinite extension to the army chief in his tenure." Reacting to the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, she asked the parents to keep their children and families away from the bloody long march which would begin on Friday from Lahore.

She said the "foreign-funded Fitna is getting the treatment he deserves," adding, "Imran Khan has not done any corruption, but indeed he has committed robberies in the last four years of his rule." "The country was saved from destruction six months ago," she said.

She said the "foreign funded fitna" can only promote insurrections in the army and can only launch campaign against the martyrs.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been crushed only by the foreign-funded fitna, the minister held.

"If Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan were criminals, Imran would have proved it in four years of his rule," she asserted.

She said the spying on the political opponents was allowed by Imran himself.

Commenting on holding early elections, the minister again reiterated that elections would be held next year after the completion of the constitutional terms of the incumbent assemblies.

More Stories From Pakistan

