UrduPoint.com

Imran Admitted Rejected Bloody March Won't Bring Revolution: Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Imran admitted rejected bloody march won't bring revolution: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the foreign-funded "fitna", has admitted that his rejected bloody march will not bring any revolution.

Reacting to Imran Khan's tweet, she said it was evident that from now onwards election and power couldn't be obtained by hurling abuses and brandishing guns. Imran's planned 'bloodshed on the ballot' is proof of bringing revolution through guns.

She said there has been no revolution over the last six months, but the people have seen the corruption of Imran Khan including the foreign funding, Toshakhana robberies, Bushra Bibi's diamond grabbing, compromise on country's interests for grabbing land, and lethal campaigns against the martyrs.

She said Imran should have better-offered an extension to the Army chief in March when he was in power to achieve the objective of elections. She said that container Khan would not get an election date and return to power through abuse and guns.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Army Martyrs Shaheed Maryam Aurangzeb March From Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," say ..

Revolution comes through ballot or bloodshed," says Imran Khan as his long march ..

5 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 day ..

Saudi Arabia extends Umrah visa duration to 90 days

52 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to In ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls on Member States to Increase Ownership of the Variou ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy Demonstrated Fire Power In Arabian S ..

Pakistan Navy Demonstrated Fire Power In Arabian Sea Amid Bilateral Naval Drills ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Management completes ..

Dubai Customs’ Sea Customs Management completes 4.681m transactions, makes 290 ..

1 hour ago
 Geo-strategic achievements like withdrawal from FA ..

Geo-strategic achievements like withdrawal from FATF gray list and re-developmen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.