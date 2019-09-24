UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Advocating Kashmiris Case In Effective, Dignified Manner: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:50 PM

Imran advocating Kashmiris case in effective, dignified manner: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was presenting the case of besieged Kashmiris in front of the international community in an effective and dignified manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was presenting the case of besieged Kashmiris in front of the international community in an effective and dignified manner.

In a series of tweet, the SAPM said that recent grave situation in Kashmir remained the focus during meetings with heads of state and governments. Dr Firdous said that the Prime Minister sensitized the world about the plight of 8 million besieged Kashmiris and added that a serious humanitarian crisis was brewing up.

Dr Firdous said that residents of Paradise on earth have been literally imprisoned and the roads and streets present a deserted look. During his meeting with US President Trump, the PM stressed for lifting of curfew in the occupied state.

She said that Trump statement about having trust in Imran Khan and Pakistan and the mandate for talking to Iran was manifestation of Imran's leadership qualities and increasing confidence on Pakistan.

During the meetings with heads of other countries including United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Switzerland's President Ueli Maurer, focus remained on strengthening bilateral relations, and promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields,she said.

Dr Firdous said he also briefed them about the ongoing human rights abuse inoccupied Kashmir. Imran Khan made it clear that resolution of Kashmirdispute was imperative for ensuring durable peace in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister World Iran Firdous Ashiq Awan Trump United Kingdom Switzerland Tayyip Erdogan Million

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Expects Normandy-Format Meeting to Be He ..

6 minutes ago

European stock markets rise at open 24 September 2 ..

6 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly up as traders look for China- ..

6 minutes ago

Tokyo shares end higher on easing US-China worries ..

6 minutes ago

5th Chief Of The Naval Staff Open Shooting Champio ..

20 minutes ago

FO rejects social media texts on Pakistan's campai ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.