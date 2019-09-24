Imran advocating Kashmiris case in effective, dignified manner: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was presenting the case of besieged Kashmiris in front of the international community in an effective and dignified manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was presenting the case of besieged Kashmiris in front of the international community in an effective and dignified manner.

In a series of tweet, the SAPM said that recent grave situation in Kashmir remained the focus during meetings with heads of state and governments. Dr Firdous said that the Prime Minister sensitized the world about the plight of 8 million besieged Kashmiris and added that a serious humanitarian crisis was brewing up.

Dr Firdous said that residents of Paradise on earth have been literally imprisoned and the roads and streets present a deserted look. During his meeting with US President Trump, the PM stressed for lifting of curfew in the occupied state.

She said that Trump statement about having trust in Imran Khan and Pakistan and the mandate for talking to Iran was manifestation of Imran's leadership qualities and increasing confidence on Pakistan.

During the meetings with heads of other countries including United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Switzerland's President Ueli Maurer, focus remained on strengthening bilateral relations, and promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields,she said.

Dr Firdous said he also briefed them about the ongoing human rights abuse inoccupied Kashmir. Imran Khan made it clear that resolution of Kashmirdispute was imperative for ensuring durable peace in the region.