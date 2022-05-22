UrduPoint.com

Imran Ahmar Assume Charge As RPO Rawalpindi Region

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Imran Ahmar assume charge as RPO Rawalpindi Region

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Newly appointed Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Region, Imran Ahmar assumed charge of his office, informed police spokesman.

Before assuming charge, the new RPO visited the memorial martyrs' Rawalpindi police line, laid flowers and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks.

On arrival at the RPO's regional office, a well-armed contingent of police saluted him.

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik Rawalpindi, DPOs Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal welcomed the new RPO on his arrival at the office.

The RPO also met with the staff posted at the regional office.

Addressing on the occasion, RPO Imran Ahmar said that uninterrupted and impartial delivery of merit and justice would be ensured.

The RPO made it clear that it was prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

11 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

20 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.