Imran Ahmar assume charge as RPO Rawalpindi Region

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Newly appointed Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Region, Imran Ahmar assumed charge of his office, informed police spokesman.

Before assuming charge, the new RPO visited the memorial martyrs' Rawalpindi police line, laid flowers and prayed for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks.

On arrival at the RPO's regional office, a well-armed contingent of police saluted him.

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik Rawalpindi, DPOs Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal welcomed the new RPO on his arrival at the office.

The RPO also met with the staff posted at the regional office.

Addressing on the occasion, RPO Imran Ahmar said that uninterrupted and impartial delivery of merit and justice would be ensured.

The RPO made it clear that it was prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.