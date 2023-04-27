UrduPoint.com

Imran Always Prioritized Personal Gains Over Country: Rana Sanaullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 01:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) initiated dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders (Asad Qaiser and Pervez Khattak), but later Imran Khan decided that Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be the focal person for dialogue which was a blatant attempt of evading the negotiations.

Talking to a private news channel, he said political issues should be sorted out in the Parliament and added it was the custodian of the Federal Consolidated Fund, which exercises the authority according to the constitution.

Rana said the general elections should be held simultaneously in the country, holding elections in one province was a sheer violation of the constitution, which would not be accepted by anyone.

However, The National Assembly will not be dissolved until it completes the constitutional term. he added.

