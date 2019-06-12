UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Announces High Powered Commission To Probe Loans Of 24,000 Bln In Ten Years; Vows To Make An Example Of Those Who Looted The Country

Muhammad Irfan 17 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 01:00 AM

Imran announces high powered commission to probe loans of 24,000 bln in ten years; vows to make an example of those who looted the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday announced setting up of a high powered commission to probe the unprecedented borrowing of Rs 24,000 billion over a period of ten years and to set an example for those who looted this country.

In a nation wide televised address, hours after the announcement of the national budget Prime Minister Imran Khan said " Pakistan today was economically stable ... I will now go after them " (the leaders of PPP and PML-N) and take them to task all those for ruthlessly plundering the national wealth.

"I will make them answerable. I will investigate, and I will not spare them even if it is a threat to my life," Imran an impassioned Imran Khan said, after the national budget in which the government withdrew subsidies on many sectors and taxed almost all the sectors.

He said he would personally supervise the Commissioin; comprising teams from the IB, FIA, ISI, SECP, FBR etc to probe how and who borrowed the money, and where it was utilised. Imran Khan blamed the previous governments of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif for the loot and plunder and said their families were involved in unprecedented money laundering.

"For 22 years I have been telling my people to say no to corruption - this is what happens to a country when it is subjected to ruthless plundering," Imran Khan said.

He asked the nation if they had ever heard that a country's head of government or its foreign minister had work visas for other countries? "It was only meant to cover up their transfer of illegally gotten money", he said.

Khan pointed to the fact that Nawaz Sharif, the former three-time prime minister who was sacked for corruption spent Rs 28 crore of the national exchequer on his treatment abroad, while his son lived in a Rs 650 crore worth of apartment in London. He said similarly Shahbaz Sharif was getting treatment from abroad while their government could not even establish one single hospital in Pakistan.

Lashing out at the political manoeuvering by the two political parties, Imran Khan they had entered a Charter of Corruption, which they called the Charter of Democracy. He said both the parties over their ten year rule increased the borrowing from Rs 6000 billion to Rs 30,000 and were now trying to create chaos in the country, in a bid to get some sort of NRO.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Budget London Money Federal Investigation Agency Inter Services Intelligenc FBR All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

133 held for selling substandard pesticides, ferti ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Ass ..

3 minutes ago

Wardens directed to take strict action against wro ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Commissioner RTO Hyderabad calls upon busine ..

4 minutes ago

UAE participates in inauguration of new President ..

11 minutes ago

Week long poultry training programme to start on J ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.