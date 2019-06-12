Imran announces high powered commission to probe loans of Rs 24,000 bln in ten years; vows to make an example of those who looted the country

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday announced setting up of a high powered commission to probe the unprecedented borrowing of Rs 24,000 billion over a period of ten years and to set an example for those who looted the country.

In a nationwide televised address, hours after the announcement of the national budget Prime Minister Imran Khan said, " Pakistan today was economically stable ... I will now go after all of them " (the leaders of PPP and PML-N) and take them to task for ruthlessly plundering the national wealth.

"I will make them answerable. I will investigate, and I will not spare them even if it is a threat to my life," Imran said, after the national budget in which the government withdrew subsidies on many sectors and taxed almost all the sectors.

He said he would personally supervise the Commissioin; comprising teams from the IB, FIA, ISI, SECP, FBR etc to probe how and who borrowed the money, and where it was utilised. Imran Khan blamed the previous governments of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif for the loot and plunder and said their families were involved in unprecedented money laundering.

"For 22 years I have been telling my people to say no to corruption - this is what happens to a country when it is subjected to ruthless plundering," Imran Khan said.

He asked the nation if they had ever heard that a country's head of government or its foreign minister had work visas for other countries.

"It was only meant to cover up their transfer of illegally gotten money," he said.

Imran Khan pointed to the fact that Nawaz Sharif, the former three-time prime minister who was sacked for corruption spent Rs 28 crore of the national exchequer on his treatment abroad, while his son lived in a Rs 650 crore worth of apartment in London. He said similarly Shehbaz Sharif was getting treatment from abroad while their government could not even establish a single hospital in Pakistan.

Lashing out at the political manoeuvering by the two political parties, Imran Khan said they had entered a Charter of Corruption, which they called the Charter of Democracy. He said both the parties over their ten years rule increased the borrowing from Rs 6000 billion to Rs 30,000 billion and were now trying to create chaos in the country, in a bid to get some sort of NRO.