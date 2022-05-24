UrduPoint.com

Imran Announces To Lead Long March From KP

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday announced that he would lead the long march to Islamabad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday announced that he would lead the long march to Islamabad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Imran Khan claimed that a large number of people, including women and youth from all the provinces would march towards the Federal Capital to press the demand for fresh election in the country.

He said the PTI march would be totally peaceful and there was no justification for crackdown against his party workers. Holding a peaceful protest was their democratic right, he added.

He said a free, fair and transparent election was the only solution of the economic challenges, such as price hike and rupee devaluation.

"We need to stand on own feet as quickly as possible rather than relying on the International Monetary Fund." He pleaded for maintaining voting right for the overseas Pakistanis as they were remitting $31 billion Dollars annually .

Imran Khan claimed that the country had achieved 6 percent GDP growth, 10.6 percent industrial growth and record bumper crops with olive production in his government tenure.

He said the media enjoyed complete freedom during his tenure.

The PTI chairman said the youth were future of Pakistan and urged them to participate in long march in large number.

