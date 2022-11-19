UrduPoint.com

Imran Asks Party Workers To Reach Rawalpindi On Nov 26

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Imran asks party workers to reach Rawalpindi on Nov 26

RAWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Saturday asked his party leaders and supporters to reach Rawalpindi on November 26.

In his video link address to the participants of the long march here, he said, "I am inviting the entire nation to reach Rawalpindi on November 26 (next Saturday). I will meet you there and announce the future course of action."

