UrduPoint.com

Imran Asks People To Be Ready For Long March

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Imran asks people to be ready for long march

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday asked the people to be ready for the long march as he could give a call for it any time.

Addressing party leaders, local government representatives and workers here at the CM House, Imran Khan said he was struggling for the future of nation and the people from all segments of the society would support his movement.

PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Pervez Khattak and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were also present on the occasion.

The PTI chairman directed all members of provincial and national assemblies to make preparations for the long march.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Pervez Khattak Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Long March All From Government

Recent Stories

Senate body reviews existing provisions, proposed ..

Senate body reviews existing provisions, proposed amendments in ICT Trust Act, 2 ..

9 minutes ago
 Sheesha center raided, 4 held

Sheesha center raided, 4 held

9 minutes ago
 Afan Aziz elected unanimous KP Textile Mills Assoc ..

Afan Aziz elected unanimous KP Textile Mills Association chairman

10 minutes ago
 Senate defers Govt. bill, grants extension to cabi ..

Senate defers Govt. bill, grants extension to cabinet body for presentation of r ..

10 minutes ago
 Gold rates increase by Rs2150 04 Oct 2022

Gold rates increase by Rs2150 04 Oct 2022

17 minutes ago
 Putin, Malian President Reaffirm Intention to Coop ..

Putin, Malian President Reaffirm Intention to Cooperate on Eradicating Terrorist ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.