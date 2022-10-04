Imran asks people to be ready for long march

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday asked the people to be ready for the long march as he could give a call for it any time.

Addressing party leaders, local government representatives and workers here at the CM House, Imran Khan said he was struggling for the future of nation and the people from all segments of the society would support his movement.

PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Pervez Khattak and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan were also present on the occasion.

The PTI chairman directed all members of provincial and national assemblies to make preparations for the long march.